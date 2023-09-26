Ukraine successfully holding territory while Russians struggle on offensive: UK intel

Ukraine’s forces have conquered Russian attacks in the Orikhiv and Bakhmut sectors and have successfully held on to reclaimed territory, a UK intelligence update reported.

“Over the last week, Russian forces have made a concerted effort to conduct local counter attacks against advancing Ukrainian forces in both the Orikhiv and Bakhmut sectors. In both areas, Ukrainian forces have defeated the Russian attacks and maintained their hold on recently liberated territory,” the British ministry of defense said in its war intelligence update.

It added: “Comments posted by the Russian military community suggest extreme disillusionment amongst those involved in these counter attacks, especially near Bakhmut, with reports of ‘ill-conceived’ advances, lack of artillery support, and heavy casualties.”

The British intelligence report highlighted: “Over the last nine months, the Russian force in Ukraine has proved itself capable of conducting stalwart defensive operations. However, it continues to display only minimal capability on the offensive. Commanders struggle to orchestrate complex joint effects, to concentrate sufficient artillery ammunition, and to maintain high morale and offensive spirit.”

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Monday that Ukrainian forces continued their defensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, at the same time conducting offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive efforts toward Bakhmut.

“The enemy tried to regain the lost position in the Klishchiivka area, Donetsk region, with no success,” the report states.

The General Staff added that in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, there were no offensive actions by Russian forces. In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders effectively thwarted enemy assaults to the east of Bohdanivka and southeast of Bila Hora in the Donetsk region. In Avdiivka, Ukraine’s forces maintained a strong defense, successfully repelling Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, in the Marinka direction, Russian forces launched 14 unsuccessful offensive attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian forces continued to hold their defensive stance. On the offensive front in the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's defense forces have pushed back Russian attacks near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region, securing their positions. Lastly, in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces were actively engaged in counter-battery operations, targeting Russian ammunition depots and causing damage to the Rrussians’ rear.

Ukraine’s forces said on Monday that over the past week they have eliminated more than 2,800 Russian troops, 39 tanks, 76 combat armored vehicles, 198 artillery systems, and 39 missiles, according to the Military Media Center.

