This photograph shows an object of a critical power infrastructure as it burns after a drone attack to Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early on December 19, 2022 morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed air alerts. (AFP)
Air alert issued in Crimea’s Sevastopol: Local governor

Reuters
The air raid alert in Crimea’s capital Sevastopol issued earlier on Wednesday has been lifted, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.

Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 had been temporarily suspended, the operator of the bridge earlier said.

On Sept. 22 at least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in Sevastopol.

