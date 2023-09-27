Air alert issued in Crimea’s Sevastopol: Local governor

The air raid alert in Crimea’s capital Sevastopol issued earlier on Wednesday has been lifted, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 had been temporarily suspended, the operator of the bridge earlier said.

On Sept. 22 at least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in Sevastopol.

Read more:

Russia, Cuba working together on case of Cubans recruited for Russian army

Ukraine asks UN court to hear genocide case despite Russian objection

Ukraine appoints three new deputy defense ministers