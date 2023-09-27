Theme
In this photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, Russian peacekeepers help ethnic Armenians to get a camp near Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. Thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents flocked to a camp operated by Russian peacekeepers to avoid the fighting, while many others gathered at the airport of the regional capital, Stepanakert, hoping to flee the region. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on September 21, 2023, Russian peacekeepers help ethnic Armenians to get a camp near Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. (AP)

Armenia says 42,500 refugees arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia said on Wednesday that 42,500 refugees have arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive, representing a third of the separatist ethnic Armenian enclave’s population.

Azerbaijan opened the only road leading from the region to Armenia on Sunday, four days after the rebels agreed to disarm under the terms of a ceasefire agreement that puts the disputed region back under Baku’s control.

Russia, US trade blame over instability in Nagorno-Karabakh region

