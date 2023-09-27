Armenia says 42,500 refugees arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia said on Wednesday that 42,500 refugees have arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive, representing a third of the separatist ethnic Armenian enclave’s population.



Azerbaijan opened the only road leading from the region to Armenia on Sunday, four days after the rebels agreed to disarm under the terms of a ceasefire agreement that puts the disputed region back under Baku’s control.



