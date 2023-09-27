German foreign minister urges Azerbaijan to allow international observers in Karabakh

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock called on Azerbaijan on Wednesday to allow international observers to enter the defeated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation to take over Karabakh last week. Thousands of ethnic Armenians are fleeing their homes as a result.



“I have decided to significantly increase our humanitarian aid once again and to increase our additional funding for the International Committee of the Red Cross from 2 to 5 million euros ($5.28 million),” Baerbock added.

