Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Nagorno-Karabakh's 120,000 Armenians will leave for Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh's 120,000 Armenians will leave for Armenia after the breakaway region was defeated by Azerbaijan. (File photo)

German foreign minister urges Azerbaijan to allow international observers in Karabakh

Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation to take over Karabakh last week.

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock called on Azerbaijan on Wednesday to allow international observers to enter the defeated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation to take over Karabakh last week. Thousands of ethnic Armenians are fleeing their homes as a result.

“I have decided to significantly increase our humanitarian aid once again and to increase our additional funding for the International Committee of the Red Cross from 2 to 5 million euros ($5.28 million),” Baerbock added.

Advertisement

Read more:

US allocates millions in humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh fuel explosion victims

Azerbaijan will not use force to create land corridor via Armenia says official

Azerbaijan seeks ‘war crime’ suspects among Karabakh refugees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size