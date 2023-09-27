Theme
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar listens during a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
India open to review Canada’s evidence in Sikh leader murder: India FM

India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said on Tuesday that India has told Canada it was open to looking into any specific information it provides on the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations event, Jaishankar said India had told Canada, “This is not the government of India’s policy,” after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada was pursuing “credible allegations” that Indian government agents may be linked to the killing.

Canada shared intelligence on murder of Sikh separatist leader with India weeks ago

Protests emerge in Canada amid controversy over Sikh leader's murder

Sikh killing allegation based on human and surveillance intelligence: Canada official

