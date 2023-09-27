Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says his government will not lift its embargo on Ukraine grain imports on Thursday because it would hurt the interests of Polish farmers. In accordance with the European Union, the embargo was imposed in April, until Sept. 15 to prevent Ukraine produce from glutting Polish market. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says his government will not lift its embargo on Ukraine grain imports on Thursday because it would hurt the interests of Polish farmers. In accordance with the European Union, the embargo was imposed in April, until Sept. 15 to prevent Ukraine produce from glutting Polish market. (AP)

Poland’s grain talks with Ukraine on track, Polish minister says

Kyiv’s relations with Warsaw have soured since Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, decided to extend the ban that was introduced to protect farmers from a surge in grain and food imports from Ukraine.

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Talks with Ukraine about grain imports are on track, the Polish agriculture minister said on Wednesday, after a dispute between the two countries over
Warsaw’s decision to extend a ban.

Kyiv’s relations with Warsaw have soured since Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, decided to extend the ban that was introduced to protect farmers from a surge in grain and food imports from Ukraine after Russia invaded the country.

The government in Warsaw, which has been one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies, is also under pressure from the far right to take a tougher stance on Ukraine
ahead of Oct. 15 elections.

“I am glad that we are talking about the future, that we are building mechanisms for the future and we are calming certain emotions that have not served us well, and this is probably a good direction,” the Polish minister, Robert Telus, said at a news conference after an online meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solsky.

Telus reiterated Warsaw’s demand that Ukraine should withdraw a complaint made against Poland at the World Trade Organization.

“The Ukrainian minister said he would talk to the economy minister in Ukraine to consider withdrawing this complaint,” Telus said.

He also said that Poland was in the final stages of talks with Lithuania about organizing transit of Ukrainian grain to ports there.

Read more:

Advertisement

Polish experts confirm missile that hit grain facility in November was Ukrainian

Polish PM tells Ukraine’s Zelenskyy ‘never to insult Poles again’

Second shipment of Ukraine’s wheat reaches Turkey, according to tracking sites


Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size