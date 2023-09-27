Russia says it destroyed 21 Ukrainian drones in Donetsk, struck Kyiv’s positions

Russian troops destroyed 21 Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk region and aviation and artillery struck positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Russian military spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Twenty-one Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense and electronic warfare systems in the areas of the settlements of Krasnaya Gora, Kodema, Konstantinovka, and Maryinka,” said spokesman of the Russian group of troops “South”, Georgy Minesashvili, as cited by Interfax news agency.

Minesashvili stated that in the Donetsk direction, the “South” group repelled two attacks by the 53rd and 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Vodyanoye and Krasnogorovka.

“The operational-tactical aviation of the group destroyed four temporary deployment points of the 3rd assault brigade, 24th, 93rd and 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Dzerzhinsk, Stupochka and Avdeevka,” he added.

Furthermore, the Russian official said: “Assault and army aviation inflicted defeat on manpower and military equipment in 14 districts. The group’s artillery carried out a fire raid on the temporary deployment point of units of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade in the Georgievka area. Three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, eight cars, as well as an ammunition depot, two strong points, communications and unmanned aerial vehicles control points [were destroyed].”

