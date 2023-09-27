US allocates millions in humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh fuel explosion victims

The United States announced an additional $11.5 million in humanitarian aid to address the deadly fuel depot explosion incident that rocked Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The explosion - which killed dozens, left 105 people missing and nearly 300 others injured - comes at a time when tensions in the region have been on the rise.

The United States is urging continued humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for all those in need.



White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement released on Tuesday, “The United States will continue to support those affected by the ongoing crisis as 28,000 people have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh.”



Watson said Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is on the ground in the region.



Watson explained this aid would address critical healthcare needs and other emergency requirements. The assistance will allow local communities to provide shelter and essential supplies, including hygiene kits, blankets, and clothing, to those affected or displaced by the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.



Nagorno-Karabakh, a region long disputed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, has been a focal point of conflict for years. The situation escalated dramatically in 2020 when a war erupted between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, resulting in significant displacement and loss of life.



Since then, the US has been delivering vital aid, including food, water, emergency medical care, evacuations, and family reunifications for conflict-affected communities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding region, Watson added.

