Ukraine appoints three new deputy defense ministers

The Ukrainian government named three new deputy defense ministers on Wednesday, after six incumbents were dismissed following the appointment of a new defense minister this month.

Rustem Umerov became defense minister three weeks ago, saying his priorities include making the ministry the main institution for coordinating Ukrainian defense forces, enhancing the value attached to individual soldiers, developing Ukraine’s military industry and fighting corruption.

“Rebooting of the ministry and implementation of qualitative changes that will be felt first by our soldiers,” he said on Facebook, announcing the appointments.

The new deputy ministers include Yuriy Dzhyhyr, deputy finance minister in 2018-2020; Natalia Kalmykova, who most recently served as executive director of the Ukrainian Veteran Fund; and Kateryna Chernohorenko, head of Ukraine’s “Army of Drones” project.

“The main priority for the new team members - our soldiers, their life, health and dignity,” Umerov said. “Our most important task is to ensure respect for the dignity of soldiers in all interactions with the state.”

