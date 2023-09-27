Ukraine forces launched 12 strikes on Russian troops and weapons clusters in 24 hours

Ukraine’s Air Force launched 12 strikes on Russian troops, weapons and military equipment clusters over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

The General staff said Ukrainian forces continued to carry out defensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector.

It reported that Ukrainian missile forces struck the following Russian targets: five artillery units, three personnel and military equipment clusters, one command post, and two ammunition depots.

“In the past 24 hours, 26 combat clashes have been recorded. The enemy carried out 10 missile strikes and 77 airstrikes, launched 44 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities. Following Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Damage was caused to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure,” it added.

The General Staff reported that approximately 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under Russian artillery fire.

On the other hand, Russia said Ukraine’s armed forces carried out a total of 14 shelling attacks targeting the Russian-annexed Ukrainian region of Donetsk, which left a civilian injured.

“Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 14 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups. A male civilian was reported to have been injured at the Donetsk-Severny station,” a Russian Donetsk mission said as cited by state news agency TASS. According to the mission, 35 munitions of various types were fired in total.

