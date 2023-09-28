Theme
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev attends a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart following their talks in Baku on June 13, 2023. (Azerbaijani presidency via AFP)
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev attends a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart following their talks in Baku on June 13, 2023. (AFP)

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visits town of Jabrayil in Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited the town of Jabrayil in Nagorno-Karabakh to inspect construction work there, the presidency said on Thursday, days after Baku’s forces retook control of the mountainous region in a lightning offensive.

The presidency did not specify when the trip took place but it appeared to be Aliyev’s first visit to Karabakh since the Azerbaijani offensive, which has prompted the flight of tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians from the region.

Jabrayil, seized by separatist Armenian forces in the 1990s amid the collapse of the Soviet Union, returned to Azerbaijani control during a brief war in 2020.

