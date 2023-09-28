Britain’s Grant Shapps meets Zelenskyy on first visit to Kyiv as defense minister

British defense minister Grant Shapps discussed how to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses during talks in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president’s office said on Thursday.



The visit to the Ukrainian capital was Shapps’ first to wartime Kyiv since he became defense secretary last month. Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine throughout the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.



“On behalf of the whole nation, I thank you for everything you are doing for us. We are grateful for your help – military, financial, humanitarian. We greatly appreciate that we can rely on you,” a statement released by Zelenskyy’s office quoted the president as saying.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Zelenskyy raised defense sector cooperation between Kyiv and London, which he said had allowed Ukraine to significantly expand its capabilities on the battlefield with long-range weapons.



Britain this year supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles that have allowed Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes on targets in Russian-occupied territory.



The statement said Shapps and Zelenskyy discussed beefing up air defenses in Ukraine amid fears that Russia will use long-range missiles and drones to target critical energy infrastructure in the depths of winter.



Ukraine’s new defense minister, Rustem Umerov, also met Shapps and said he had briefed him on the battlefield situation and Kyiv’s urgent needs.



“Focus on air defense, artillery, anti-drone systems. Winter is coming but we are ready. Stronger together," Umerov said on X.



It was unclear exactly when Shapps met Zelenskyy. Shapps had already visited Ukraine during the war, but in his previous capacity of energy minister before replacing Ben Wallace as defense minister last month.

Read more:

Advertisement

UK pledges tens of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine to aid counter-offensive

Ukraine says downed over 30 Russian drones after Moscow’s ‘massive’ attack

UK announces $245 million for Ukraine nuclear fuel purchases: Energy minister Shapps