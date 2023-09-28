Three wounded in shooting in Netherlands city of Rotterdam, gunman arrested: Police

Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Rotterdam Thursday, according to Dutch police and local media, with the gunman arrested after holing up in a hospital.



A blaze broke out at the hospital, the Erasmus medical center, and is still burning, according to local news agency ANP.



Elite police units had burst into the hospital in the Dutch city searching for the suspect dressed in combat clothing, who was armed with a handgun, authorities said.



The first shots were fired at a nearby flat that also briefly caught fire. A second shooting incident occurred in a classroom at the medical center, police said.



The suspect is 32 and the motive for the attack is unknown, ANP said, citing police.

