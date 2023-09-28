Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter, dies at 82

Renowned British-Irish actor Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82 after suffering from pneumonia, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement issued by Gambon’s publicist Clair Dobbs said, according to multiple media reports.

“Beloved father and husband, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask you to respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Gambon was cast in the fan-favorite role of Dumbledore as part of the famous Harry Potter series, after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris in 2002.

The actor’s six-decade long carer saw him receive three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and four BAFTA Awards. In 1999, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his servitude to drama.

Social media is outpouring with love for the late actor with people recounting his most famous lines from movies and bidding farewell to a cherished movie character.

“Rest in Peace Sir Michael Gambon. ‘Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light’,” a user identified as tamara wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rest in Peace Sir Michael Gambon.



“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”



For in dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own. Fawkes is now roaming the skies. pic.twitter.com/rZD7gVpDLq — tamara (@tamaraaalynnn) September 28, 2023

Another user called ELijAH BARNS said: “A fond farewell to the magnificent (Sir) Michael Gambon. The most wonderous of Wizards.”

