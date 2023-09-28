NATO says framework contracts in place for $2.5 billion of key ammunition for Ukraine

NATO has framework contracts in place for 2.4 billion euros ($2.53 billion) of key ammunition for Ukraine, including 1 billion euros in firm orders, its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, on an unannounced visit to Kyiv.



He added such contracts would allow NATO members to replenish their depleted stockpiles while also continuing to provide Ukraine with ammunition, a key factor in the war.



Stoltenberg also condemned Russian strikes near Ukraine’s border with NATO member Romania. He said there was no evidence such strikes were a deliberate attack on Romania but branded them “reckless” and “destabilizing.”



Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg also said that Ukrainian forces were “gradually gaining ground” in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.



“Every meter that Ukrainian forces regain is a meter that Russia loses.”



“And there is a stark contrast: Ukrainians are fighting for their families, their future, their freedom,” he added. “Moscow is fighting for imperial delusions.”



