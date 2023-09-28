Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from January 1: Karabakh authorities

The president of Armenia’s self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve all state institutions from January 1, 2024, Karabakh Armenian authorities said on Thursday.



The self-declared republic will cease to exist from that day, the decree said.



Azerbaijan detains former Karabakh separatist leader

