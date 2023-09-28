Theme
A photo shows a general view of buildings in Stepanakert, as seen from Shusha, in Azerbaijan's controlled region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on September 23, 2023. Azerbaijan forces tightened their grip on the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on September 23, 2023, as international concern mounted over the plight of ethnic Armenian civilians trapped there.
A photo shows a general view of buildings in Stepanakert, as seen from Shusha, in Azerbaijan's controlled region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on September 23, 2023. (File photo)

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from January 1: Karabakh authorities

Reuters
The president of Armenia’s self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve all state institutions from January 1, 2024, Karabakh Armenian authorities said on Thursday.

The self-declared republic will cease to exist from that day, the decree said.

