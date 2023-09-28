Theme
A military member carries a picture of one of two victims of a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village near the border with Ukraine, during his funeral in Przewodow, Poland, November 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Poland says missile that killed two in 2022 was Ukrainian

AFP
A missile that killed two people in a Polish village in November, raising fears of a dangerous spike in the Ukraine conflict, belonged to Kyiv’s forces, Warsaw said Thursday.

Two workers at a grain drying facility died in the blast in Przewodow, some six kilometers (four miles) from the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an escalation in the war between Moscow and Kyiv.

But Warsaw and the NATO military alliance, of which Poland is member, later said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile launched to intercept a Russian barrage.

Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro on Thursday said an “investigation carried out by Polish prosecutors led to ... an unequivocal opinion ... that this missile was Ukrainian.”

He said the finding was based on the “place where the missile was fired from,” adding that the projectile was of Soviet production.

Ziobro also said he regretted that “for months, there was no cooperation” from Ukraine over the probe.

Poland’s far-right Confederation party has said Kyiv should pay compensation for the incident.

