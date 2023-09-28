Ukraine: Forces struck Russian S-300 missile system, offensive continues in 2 sectors

Ukraine’s forces struck a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six artillery units, while offensive operations continue in the Melitopol and Bakhmut sectors, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line,” the General Staff said in an update on Facebook.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added that Ukraine’s Air Force launched 7 strikes on areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment. Ukraine’s missile forces managed to hit a Russian S-300 missile system and six artillery units.

On the other hand, the General Staff reported that Russian forces launched 44 airstrikes and 27 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. This led to civilian deaths and injuries.

Read more:

Wagner group back fighting in Ukraine, not a threat after losing Prigozhin: Kyiv

Russia sends new army to Ukraine frontlines for the first time: UK intel

Ukraine forces launched 12 strikes on Russian troops and weapons clusters in 24 hours