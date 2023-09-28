Ukraine says downed over 30 Russian drones after Moscow’s ‘massive’ attack

The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday that Russia had launched a “massive” drone attack overnight and that more than 30 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed.

Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian southern military command, said UAVs were intercepted over Black Sea coastal regions and also further inland.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia “does not stop the pressure and searching for new tactics: namely, with the use of mass attacks”, Gumenyuk said on the messaging platform Telegram.

“Tonight, several groups of strike UAVs were launched... air defense worked along almost the entire southern direction -- in Odesa, Mykolaiv regions. Also, much higher north -- the enemy aimed its attacks on central Ukraine,” she said.

“The consequences of the attack are being clarified now, because it was indeed a massive one.

“However, the air defense work was quite effective. Over 30 UAVs were destroyed.”

Since July, when Moscow pulled out of a UN-brokered deal allowing safe grain shipments via the Black Sea, Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s grain-exporting infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Read more:

Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks while advancing in eastern, southern fronts

Germany probing possible war crime in Ukraine

Bulgaria to send discarded military equipment for Ukraine to repurpose