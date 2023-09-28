Ukraine says downed over 30 Russian drones after Moscow’s ‘massive’ attack
The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday that Russia had launched a “massive” drone attack overnight and that more than 30 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed.
Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian southern military command, said UAVs were intercepted over Black Sea coastal regions and also further inland.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia “does not stop the pressure and searching for new tactics: namely, with the use of mass attacks”, Gumenyuk said on the messaging platform Telegram.
“Tonight, several groups of strike UAVs were launched... air defense worked along almost the entire southern direction -- in Odesa, Mykolaiv regions. Also, much higher north -- the enemy aimed its attacks on central Ukraine,” she said.
“The consequences of the attack are being clarified now, because it was indeed a massive one.
“However, the air defense work was quite effective. Over 30 UAVs were destroyed.”
Since July, when Moscow pulled out of a UN-brokered deal allowing safe grain shipments via the Black Sea, Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s grain-exporting infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.
Read more:
Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks while advancing in eastern, southern fronts
Germany probing possible war crime in Ukraine
Bulgaria to send discarded military equipment for Ukraine to repurpose
-
Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks while advancing in eastern, southern frontsUkrainian troops held off determined attacks on Wednesday by Russian forces trying to regain lost positions on the eastern front, military officials ... World News
-
Ukraine asks UN court to hear genocide case despite Russian objectionUkraine on Wednesday urged judges at the United Nations’ highest court to dismiss Russia’s objections and hear in full Kyiv’s claim that Moscow abused ... World News
-
Russia, Cuba working together on case of Cubans recruited for Russian armyCuba and Russia are working together on the case of Cubans recruited to fight in the Russian military, Russia’s ambassador to Cuba told reporters on ... World News