A view shows an illuminated mosque on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Blast at rally celebrating birthday of Islam’s prophet kills at least 6 in Pakistan

The Associated Press
A powerful bomb exploded at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed in southwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, police and a government official said.

The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province, said government administrator Atta Ullah. The injured people were being taken to nearby hospitals, and some of them were in critical condition, he said.

Ullah provided no further details.

Muslims in Pakistan and around the world celebrate the birthday of Islam’s prophet by holding public gatherings.

