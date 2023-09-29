Blast at rally celebrating birthday of Islam’s prophet kills at least 6 in Pakistan

A powerful bomb exploded at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed in southwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, police and a government official said.



The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province, said government administrator Atta Ullah. The injured people were being taken to nearby hospitals, and some of them were in critical condition, he said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ullah provided no further details.



Muslims in Pakistan and around the world celebrate the birthday of Islam’s prophet by holding public gatherings.



Read more:

Pakistan military raids suspected former Taliban stronghold, kills three militants

Advertisement

Rocket launcher shell accidentally explodes killing eight in southern Pakistan

Dozens of Pakistani diabetics suffer vision loss after consuming contaminated drug