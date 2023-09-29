Two killed, dozens trapped under rubble as blast rocks mosque in Pakistan

A blast ripped through a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan, officials said, killing at least two people.



The mosque’s roof collapsed in the blast, local broadcaster Geo News reported, adding that about 30 to 40 people were trapped under the rubble.



The blast came hours after at least 52 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a suicide attack on a religious gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammed in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.



Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by extremist militants since last year when a ceasefire broke down between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization of various hardline groups.



In July, more than 40 people were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at a religious political party’s gathering.



