China bans executive at US firm from leaving mainland: Report

China blocked a senior executive at US risk advisory firm Kroll from leaving the mainland, the Wall Street Journal reported, the latest case of Chinese authorities imposing exit bans on the employees of foreign firms.

Michael Chan, a Hong Kong-based managing director at Kroll, is assisting an investigation into a case that dates back a few years, WSJ said, citing people it didn’t identify. Neither Chan nor Kroll is the target of the investigation, according to the report.

Chan traveled to the mainland in July and subsequently informed his employer he couldn’t leave, WSJ reported. A Hong Kong passport holder, Chan can move freely in mainland China and is still working, the paper said.

The move comes as concerns grow among Western businesses about darkening prospects in the world’s second-largest economy at a time of slowing growth and new laws that make operating conditions tougher.

A senior banker at Nomura Holdings Inc. has been barred from leaving China in a move connected to a long-running investigation of a top dealmaker in the country, the Financial Times reported earlier this month.

Chan and a representative for Kroll didn’t immediately respond to a request from Bloomberg News for comment.

