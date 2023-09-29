Concerns mount over human rights violations in Amhara region: US tells Ethiopia

The United States is worried about the situation in the region of Amhara, where the United Nations has spoken of ongoing human rights violations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday.

“(He) underscored the need to promote peaceful resolution through political dialogue and protection of human rights,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of their telephone conversation.

