Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 29, 2023. (Reuters)

Putin met top Wagner commander Troshev: Kremlin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Andrei Troshev, formerly a top Wagner mercenary commander, to discuss how voluntary fighting units are used in the Ukraine war, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukrainian drone hits Russian power station: governor

Russia’s Putin met Libya’s Haftar: Media

Russia to hike defense spending by almost 70 percent in 2024: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tourism in AlUla, Saudi Arabia Tourism in AlUla, Saudi Arabia
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size