Putin met top Wagner commander Troshev: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Andrei Troshev, formerly a top Wagner mercenary commander, to discuss how voluntary fighting units are used in the Ukraine war, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov also attended the meeting.
