An unexploded Grad rocket is embedded in a field near the Kovalyov brothers’ houses, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, northwest of the city of Kherson, Ukraine January 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian shelling kills five in parts of Ukraine

Published: Updated:
Russian shelling on Thursday killed three women in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and two people in eastern Donetsk region, local officials said.

Prosecutors said the three women were killed on a street in Kherson, a town abandoned by Russian troops late last year along with other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces routinely shell Kherson and nearby areas from positions on the river’s east bank.

Prosecutors in Donetsk region in the east said two people died when Russian forces shelled Krasnohorivka, west of the Russian-held city of Donetsk and near the long-contested town of Maryinka.

In Kostyantynivka, west of the town of Bakhmut, in Russian hands since May, three people were injured when Russian forces launched two air strikes within an hour, prosecutors said.

Reuters could not independently verify any of the accounts of military activity.

