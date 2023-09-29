Switzerland adopts further sanctions over Iranian drone deliveries to Russia

Switzerland adopted further sanctions in connection with Iran’s drone deliveries to Russia, in line with European Union measures, the government said in a statement on Friday.



The sale, supply, export and transit of components used for the manufacture and production of drones is now prohibited, and targeted financial and travel sanctions against persons and entities connected with support for Iran's drone program are in place, added Switzerland’s Federal Council.



