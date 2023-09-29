Theme
FILE PHOTO: Plastic letters arranged to read Sanctions and solider toys are placed in front of Russia's flag colors in this illustration taken February 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK sanctions officials in annexed regions of Ukraine

Reuters, London
The British government on Friday imposed an asset freeze and travel bans on officials in the annexed Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Crimea as part of its broader sanctions against Russia.

Britain also added Russia’s emergencies minister Alexander Kurenkov and the secretary of the Russian Central Election Commission Natalya Alekseevna Budarina to the sanctions list.

