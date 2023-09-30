Theme
A security worker walks past pipelines at a gas compressor station on Slovakia-Ukraine border in Velke Kapusany September 2, 2014. Ukraine had begun test imports of gas from Slovakia in August via an upgraded pipeline, as the country tries to secure greater energy independence from Russia. (Reuters))
Huge fire erupts at oil pipeline in Ukraine, injures three

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
A huge fire has erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring three people, emergency services said Saturday.

Unverified footage shared on social media showed billowing clouds of thick black smoke over what appeared to be a village.

“At 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline (150 millimeters in diameter) ruptured,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

It said that the rupture led to an oil spill spanning an area of 100 square meters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but local media outlets said there had been a powerful explosion.

“Rescuers are working at the scene,” the emergency services said.

