Huge fire erupts at oil pipeline in Ukraine, injures three

A huge fire has erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring three people, emergency services said Saturday.

Unverified footage shared on social media showed billowing clouds of thick black smoke over what appeared to be a village.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline (150 millimeters in diameter) ruptured,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

It said that the rupture led to an oil spill spanning an area of 100 square meters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but local media outlets said there had been a powerful explosion.

“Rescuers are working at the scene,” the emergency services said.

Read more:

Africa interested in making Ukrainian weapons: Kyiv

Putin says Russian-held regions in Ukraine endorse their choice to join Moscow

Romania says possible airspace breach during Ukraine attacks