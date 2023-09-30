NYC streets flooded, underground train snarled by downpour

Multiple New York City subway lines were shut and streets inundated Friday morning after torrential rain pelted the metropolitan area, prompting warnings about flooding in the city as well as Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said there was no 2, 3, 4, 5 subway service in Brooklyn. B and W trains were also suspended, and other lines were seeing delays, the agency said in a series of alerts.

The flash flooding was also snarling traffic on roads and at airports. The New York City Police Department reported full closures at the FDR Drive and Delancey Street in both directions and all lanes in both directions on portions of the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn.

LaGuardia Airport said access to Terminal A was closed, adding that it was also experiencing flight disruptions.

The rain is coming from a slow-moving pressure system moving up the mid-Atlantic coast, drawing water out of the ocean.

“Heavy rain is expected throughout downstate today, and we’re paying close attention to any flash flooding impacts given the amount of rain in the forecast,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “State agencies are prepared to respond to requests for assistance from our local government partners and I encourage all New Yorkers to pay close attention to the storm conditions and forecast if you’re heading out today.”

New York City officials on Friday urged residents in basement apartments to seek higher ground. In September 2021, more than 40 people died across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut when the region saw flash floods in areas because of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

In New York City, many flood victims were people living in basement apartments who were unable to escape the rising water.

The world is seeing more extreme weather as it grapples with a changing climate. Record warm conditions across large parts of the Atlantic this year have fueled storms in some areas, while drought in others has contributed to massive wildfires and struggling crops and farmers.

The world had its warmest August in at least 174 years in 2023.

Social media users in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, posted videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing flooded streets Friday.

