Russia says air defense downed nine of Ukraine’s missiles over Belgorod region

The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday that its air defense had downed all nine missiles launched from Ukraine over its western Belgorod region.



Belgorod borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia.



Russia’s defense ministry said it thwarted Ukraine’s “terror” attack on its objects by destroying nine missiles of the multiple-launch rocket system called "Uragan" (Hurricane) in the air.



Read more:

Putin says Russian-held regions in Ukraine endorse their choice to join Moscow

Advertisement

Romania says possible airspace breach during Ukraine attacks

Russia marks one year of Ukraine’s claimed annexation with musical concert