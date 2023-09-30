Theme
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A view shows destruction following what was said to be Ukrainian forces’ shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released on May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says air defense downed nine of Ukraine’s missiles over Belgorod region

Reuters, Moscow
The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday that its air defense had downed all nine missiles launched from Ukraine over its western Belgorod region.

Belgorod borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia.

Russia’s defense ministry said it thwarted Ukraine’s “terror” attack on its objects by destroying nine missiles of the multiple-launch rocket system called "Uragan" (Hurricane) in the air.

