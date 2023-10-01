10 migrants died, 25 injured in Mexico truck accident: Officials

At least 10 migrants died and 25 were injured early Sunday when a cargo truck clandestinely carrying them overturned on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, local security officials reported.

The accident took place near the border with Guatemala, the report said. It was the second fatal crash in less than a week involving migrants.

A source in the prosecutor’s office who spoke on grounds of anonymity told AFP the victims were apparently from Cuba and all were women, including one minor.

The accident occurred on a stretch of highway along the Pacific coast between the towns of Pijijiapan and Tonala, where migrants often travel as they attempt to reach the United States.

The truck, whose body was partially built of wood, was destroyed, with the migrants’ clothes, bags and backpacks strewn around it.

On Thursday, two migrants died when a truck overturned in the municipality of Mezcalapa, also in Chiapas state.

Thousands of migrants from different countries have been traveling across Mexico in buses, trailers and freight trains in an attempt to reach the United States.

