IMF team to begin meeting officials in Ukraine

An International Monetary Fund will begin holding meetings in Ukraine on Sunday to discuss policy goals and challenges with government officials and others there, the Fund’s country representative Vahram Stepanyan said on Sunday.



Ukraine’s economy has been hit hard since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022, and the government has relied heavily on Western aid to finance social and humanitarian payments.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The IMF said last week its mission had begun its second review of a $15.6 billion multi-year loan program for the country.



The four-year programme for Kyiv is part of a $115-billion global package to support the economy as Ukraine battles Russia’s invading forces.



“An IMF team, led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the Fund’s European Department, starts meetings today in Kyiv with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders,” Stepanyan said in a statement.



“The high-level engagement will focus on policy goals and challenges in the context of Ukraine’s program supported by the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.”



The government in Kyiv has said that Ukrainian businesses have adjusted to the new wartime reality and that the economy has been recovering more quickly than expected this year.



Read more:

Advertisement

IMF to grant Morocco $1.3 billion loan: State media

IMF, World Bank annual meeting to proceed in Marrakech despite earthquake tragedy

IMF says G20 countries must deliver on promise of $100 billon per year for climate