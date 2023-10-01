Theme
Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ambassador Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher (left) shakes hands with the OIC Secretary General, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on September 12, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Foreign Office)
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Pakistan bomb blast

The death toll from a large blast at a mosque in Pakistan rose to 59 on Saturday as the government vowed to find the perpetrators.

Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday condemned the bomb blast in Pakistan which claimed several lives after a bomber detonated explosives near a public procession where people had gathered to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammad on Friday.

The OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha in a statement expressed his “strongest condemnation of these heinous acts and offered his deepest condolences to the government, the people of Pakistan and the families of the victims.”

The Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s stance against “all forms and manifestations of terrorism” and expressed support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

On Saturday, the death toll from the blast rose to 59, as the Pakistani government accused India’s intelligence agency of being involved, according to Reuters reports.

No group has claimed responsibly for the attack. Pakistan is dealing with a surge of militant attacks amid preparations for national elections in January.

