Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Pakistan bomb blast

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday condemned the bomb blast in Pakistan which claimed several lives after a bomber detonated explosives near a public procession where people had gathered to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammad on Friday.

The OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha in a statement expressed his “strongest condemnation of these heinous acts and offered his deepest condolences to the government, the people of Pakistan and the families of the victims.”

Advertisement

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Terrorist Blasts in Pakistan: https://t.co/GGFy8MQ5jq pic.twitter.com/C3Jlyu98p4 — OIC (@OIC_OCI) September 29, 2023

The Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s stance against “all forms and manifestations of terrorism” and expressed support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

On Saturday, the death toll from the blast rose to 59, as the Pakistani government accused India’s intelligence agency of being involved, according to Reuters reports.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No group has claimed responsibly for the attack. Pakistan is dealing with a surge of militant attacks amid preparations for national elections in January.

Read more:

Death toll from Pakistan blast reaches 59 as minister blames India

Bomb attack in Pakistan kills 11 laborers, official says

Saudi Arabia condemns Pakistan suicide attack