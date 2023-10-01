Russia amasses over 10,000 troops in Bakhmut, loses 250 personnel in Tavria: Ukraine

Russia has concentrated more than 10,000 personnel in Bakhmut and deployed tanks, motorized rifles, and landing regiments there, Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Sunday.

“As for Bakhmut, [Russia] has concentrated considerable forces there – more than 10,000 personnel. Heavy battles are ongoing there,” said Ilia Yevlash, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern group of forces, as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

Advertisement

He added that there were no signs that Russian forces are going to leave the city as they are keeping tanks, motorized rifles and landing regiments there.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yevlash stated: “In general, fierce battles are underway in the east of the country; the situation is tense, but controlled by Ukrainian defenders.”

In the Tavria direction, Russians lost approximately 250 people killed and wounded and 20 units of military equipment, according to Ukraine’s army.

“The combat work of the defense forces continues in Tavria direction. In total, over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 23 times and launched 717 strikes, 23 airstrikes,” said General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops on Telegram.

Tarnavskyi added: “The artillery units of the defense forces of Tavria direction performed 1,236 fire missions during the day. Over the past day [Russia] lost 248 people. Twenty units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, in particular, 1 tank, 3 combat fighting vehicles, 8 artillery systems and mortars, 1 anti-tank system, 4 UAVs, 3 vehicles, and 3 ammunition depots.”

Read more:

Sunak backtracks defense chief’s suggestion UK troops could train forces in Ukraine

Ukraine forces launch 25 strikes on Russian weapons, anti-aircraft missile systems

Russia is ‘preparing for multiple further years of fighting’ in Ukraine: UK intel