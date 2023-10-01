Russia says intercepted 5 HIMARS shells, JDAM bomb, 37 drones Ukraine launched

Russia’s air defenses intercepted 5 HIMARS shells, an air-launched JDAM bomb and destroyed 37 drones fired by Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

“During the day, five rockets from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system were intercepted, as well as a US-made JDAM guided aerial bomb. In addition, 37 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Kremennaya, Krivosheevka, Verkhnekamenka, Belogorivka of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Petrivske, Maryinka, Staromlynovka of Donetsk People's Republic, Ocheretovatoe, Novofedorivka and Vishneve, Zaporozhye region,” the ministry reported as cited by state news agency TASS.

Additionally, Russian air defense systems intercepted two Ukrainian operational-tactical missiles “Grom-2”, and the fragments fell on the territory of the Dzhankoy region of Crimea.

“On October 1, at about 13:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two operational-tactical missiles ‘Grom-2’ on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. The Ukrainian missiles were detected and intercepted in the air by air defense systems on duty. The fragments of the downed Ukrainian missiles fell on territory of the Dzhankoy district,” the Russian defense ministry said.

Furthermore, Russian air defense forces in occupied Crimea shot down a Ukrainian S-200 missile over Dzhankoy, said Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, on Telegram.

