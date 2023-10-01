Ukraine says downed 16 out of 30 Russian drones, Moscow shoots down 4 Ukrainian UAVs

Russia attacked Ukraine’s with 30 kamikaze Iranian-made Shahed drones, of which 16 were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Sunday.

Russians attacked Ukraine’s territory with the Shahed-131/136 explosive-laden drones from the southern, southeastern and northern directions (Chauda Cape in occupied Crimea, Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk), the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

“In total, about 30 Shahed attack UAV were launched. The Air Force in cooperation with the anti-aircraft defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 16 Shaheds.”

On the other side, Russia said its air defenses and electronic warfare systems destroyed three Ukrainian aircraft type drones over Smolensk.

“This morning, air defense and electronic warfare forces in the Zadneprovsky district of Smolensk suppressed three Ukrainian aircraft-type drones. There were no casualties,” said Governor of the Smolensk region Vasily Anokhin as cited by state news agency TASS.

The Russian defense ministry said it stopped an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a “terrorist attack” by an aircraft-type UAV on targets on Russian territory. “Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Smolensk region,” the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry said Russian air defense systems have destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Krasnodar Region.

“At around 8:00 a.m. Moscow Time on October 1, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities in the Russian Federation using a fixed-wing drone was foiled. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar Region by duty air defense systems,” the Russian defense ministry said.

