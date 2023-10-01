Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following the final Congressional Budget Office cost estimate, House Democrats are hoping to vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social benefits and climate legislation Thursday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) November 19th, 2021 us - lawmakers - work - on - capitol - hill November 19th, 2021 us - lawmakers - work - on - capitol - hill November 19th, 2021 us - lawmakers - work - on - capitol - hill November 19th, 2021 us - lawmakers - work - on - capitol - hill
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says working with US after Congress drops aid in deal to avoid shutdown

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine said Sunday it was working with Washington to ensure new wartime aid, after US lawmakers dropped additional funding for Kyiv in a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown.

The 11th-hour funding bill passed by Congress on Saturday will keep US federal agencies running for another 45 days, but left out new aid to Ukraine amid opposition from some hardline Republicans.

Advertisement

“The Ukrainian government is now actively working with its American partners to ensure that the new US budget decision, which will be developed over the next 45 days, includes new funds to help Ukraine,” Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The situation with the US temporary budget will not stop the flow of aid to Ukraine, which was announced earlier,” he said.

Kyiv has relied heavily on Western support since Russia invaded last year.

The US has been the country's biggest financial backer, providing it with over $40 billion in military assistance.

But the issue of funding for Ukraine has become increasingly politicized in Washington, where some Republican lawmakers have pushed for deep spending cuts.

Ukraine held a weapons forum this week to attract more manufacturers to build arms in Ukraine, amid concerns arms support from its Western allies may waver.

Read more:

Russia says intercepted 5 HIMARS shells, JDAM bomb, 37 drones Ukraine launched

Russia amasses over 10,000 troops in Bakhmut, loses 250 personnel in Tavria: Ukraine

Sunak backtracks defense chief’s suggestion UK troops could train forces in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tourism in AlUla, Saudi Arabia Tourism in AlUla, Saudi Arabia
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size