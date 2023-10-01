Theme
Ghost, 24, a soldier with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, catches a drone while testing it so it can be used nearby, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukrainian drone injures one, damages building in southern Russia: Governor

Reuters
A Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday in the southern Russian region of Bryansk injured one person and damaged windows and the roof of an administrative building, the region’s governor said.

The governor, Alexander Bogomaz, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the incident occurred in the town of Trubchevsk. Bogomaz earlier reported that a village in the region had been shelled by Ukrainian forces, damaging three homes.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

