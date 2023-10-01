The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than two infantry platoons in the Kupyansk area in the past 24 hours, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported Sunday citing Sergey Zybinsky, the spokesman for the Russian battlegroup West.

“The total losses of the enemy amounted to more than two platoons, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles,” Zybinsky was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In Kupyansk the battlegroup West carried out two airstrikes on the temporary deployment areas of the 44th Ukrainian brigade and the Raio-Technical units stationed near Cherneshchynav in the Kharkpv Region, according to the spokesman.

TASS also reported that crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attacks helicopters and attacks planes carried out 13 missile attacks on Ukrainian personnel, weapons, military equipment and the territorial defense units in Ivanovka, Sinkovka, Berestovoye and Kislovka areas.

“In the course of anti-tank warfare, the group’s artillery destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-7 anti-tank radar station, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a mortar crew in the areas of Peschanoye, Krakhmalnoye, Kolodezi,” Zybinksy added.

Read more:

Medvedev says Russia may annex more Ukrainian regions

Africa interested in making Ukrainian weapons: Kyiv

Zelenskyy opens Kyiv’s first International Defense Industries Forum