Azeri police stand along a road in the city of Stepanakert, retaken last week, during an Azeri government organized media trip, in Azerbaijan's controlled region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on October 2, 2023. (AFP)

Armenia reports 'casualties' after saying Azerbaijani forced opened fire

AFP
Armenia reported on Monday an unspecified number of “casualties” after saying Azerbaijani forces opened fire in a border region, a claim Baku denied.

“There are casualties on the Armenian side in the wake of the fire by the Azerbai-jani armed forces,” Armenia’s defense ministry said.

According to the ministry, armed units of Azerbaijan targeted “a vehicle carrying food for the personnel of the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Kut,” a village in eastern Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry in a statement rejected the claim.

