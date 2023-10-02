Armenia reports 'casualties' after saying Azerbaijani forced opened fire

Armenia reported on Monday an unspecified number of “casualties” after saying Azerbaijani forces opened fire in a border region, a claim Baku denied.

“There are casualties on the Armenian side in the wake of the fire by the Azerbai-jani armed forces,” Armenia’s defense ministry said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the ministry, armed units of Azerbaijan targeted “a vehicle carrying food for the personnel of the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Kut,” a village in eastern Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry in a statement rejected the claim.

Read more:

Azerbaijan says soldier killed by sniper on Armenia border

More than 100,000 refugees arrive in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh