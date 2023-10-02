Armenia says one dead, two wounded in earlier cross-border fire

Armenia on Monday said one serviceman was killed when Azerbaijani forces opened fire in a border region, underscoring the volatility of the area even after the capitulation of the separatist statelet of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“On 2 October, as a result of shelling by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of a vehicle belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces carrying provisions for personnel... there is one dead and two wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defence ministry said on Telegram, after initially reporting an unspecified number of casualties.

