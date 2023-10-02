Bankman-Fried explored paying Trump not to run for president: Book excerpt
Jailed former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried considered paying former US President Donald Trump to not run for re-election in 2020, according to an excerpt of a forthcoming book published on Sunday.
In the excerpt published in the Washington Post, Michael Lewis, the author of “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon,” said Bankman-Fried at the time was planning to give $15 million to $30 million to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell to defeat the “Trumpier” candidates in the Senate races.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“On a separate front, he explained to me, as the plane descended into Washington, he was exploring the legality of paying Donald Trump himself not to run for president,” Lewis wrote.
“His team had somehow created a back channel into the Trump operation and returned with the not terribly Earth-shattering news that Donald Trump might indeed have his price: $5 billion. Or so Sam was told by his team.”
The excerpt did not discuss why Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, did not press ahead
with the plans.
Mark Botnick, a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried, declined to comment on the excerpt, while representatives for Trump did not
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of fraud and conspiracy stemming from the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse in November 2022.
He faces a statutory maximum of 110 years in prison, though any sentence would be determined by the judge overseeing the case based on a range of factors, and he would likely get far less.
Lewis’ book release coincides with the start of Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial this week.
Read more: ‘I didn’t steal funds,’ Sam Bankman-Fried says in unusual post-arrest blog post
-
FTX founder Bankman-Fried jailed after US judge revokes bail over witness tamperingA US judge on Friday revoked Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail, after finding probable cause that the indicted founder of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency ... World News
-
‘I didn’t steal funds,’ Sam Bankman-Fried says in unusual post-arrest blog postSam Bankman-Fried said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on a broad crash in cryptocurrency markets, in ... Technology
-
Trump to appear in New York court for civil fraud trialDonald Trump said he will appear in a New York court on Monday at the beginning of a civil fraud trial in which the former president will face what he ... World News
-
California Republican swoon over Donald Trump despite debate no-showDonald Trump received a rapturous welcome at California’s Republican Party Convention on Friday, mocking party rivals and dishing out red meat for an ... World News
-
Top US general Milley takes apparent jab at Trump as he retiresMilley said on Wednesday he would take measures to protect his family after Trump suggested he had colluded with China in an act he said would have once warranted death. World News
-
NY Appeals Court rejects Trump’s bid to delay civil fraud trial over asset valuationA New York appeals court on Thursday refused to delay Donald Trump’s scheduled Oct. 2 civil fraud trial, after the former US president accused the ... World News
-
Federal judge denies Donald Trump’s recusal motion in 2020 election conspiracy trialThe federal judge set to preside over Donald Trump’s historic trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 US election rejected a motion on Wednesday ... World News
-
Explainer: The impact of Trump’s fraud ruling on his business empire and futureA judge’s ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former president’s image as a business titan and ... World News
-
Trump found liable for fraud, accused of illegally inflating net worthDonald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud on Tuesday by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit ... World News