German foreign minister calls for ‘winter protection plan’ for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday called for the creation of a strategy to insulate Ukraine from the fallout of a campaign of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid this winter.

“Ukraine needs a winter protection plan of air defense, generators and a strength-ening of the energy supply. We saw last winter the brutal way in which the Rus-sian president wages this war, with targeted attacks on critical infrastructure such as power plants,” she told reporters in Kyiv.

