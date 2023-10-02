Germany's FM arrives in Kyiv as EU ministers meet
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Kyiv, a spokesperson for her ministry said on Monday.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said earlier on Monday he was convening a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in the Ukrainian capital.
