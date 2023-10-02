Theme
FILE PHOTO: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a ceremony opening EU's Partnership Mission in Chisinau, Moldova, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a ceremony opening EU's Partnership Mission in Chisinau, Moldova, May 31, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Germany's FM arrives in Kyiv as EU ministers meet

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Kyiv, a spokesperson for her ministry said on Monday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said earlier on Monday he was convening a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in the Ukrainian capital.

