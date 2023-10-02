Theme
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on December 23, 2021. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kremlin forecasts US and Europe will grow more weary of Ukraine war

Reuters
The Kremlin said on Monday it believed that fatigue with the Ukraine war would grow in the United States and Europe, but that Washington would continue to be directly involved in the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a US Congress decision to pass a stopgap funding bill that omitted aid for Kyiv.

Peskov said Russia forecast that war fatigue in the West would lead to what he called a fragmentation of opinion on the Ukraine conflict.

