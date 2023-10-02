Theme
Azerbaijani servicemen guard the Lachin checkpoint on the in Azerbaijan, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP)
Moscow says Russian, Azerbaijani patrol came under fire in Karabakh

AFP
Moscow said Russian and Azerbaijani forces on Monday came under sniper fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, days after Azerbaijani forces secured the surrender of Armenian separatists in an offensive to regain control of the mountainous territory.

“A joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol was shot at by an unknown person using a sniper weapon. There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani side and Karabakh, is investigating,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

