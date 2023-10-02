Moscow says Russian, Azerbaijani patrol came under fire in Karabakh

Moscow said Russian and Azerbaijani forces on Monday came under sniper fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, days after Azerbaijani forces secured the surrender of Armenian separatists in an offensive to regain control of the mountainous territory.

“A joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol was shot at by an unknown person using a sniper weapon. There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani side and Karabakh, is investigating,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

