Moscow says Russian, Azerbaijani patrol came under fire in Karabakh
Moscow said Russian and Azerbaijani forces on Monday came under sniper fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, days after Azerbaijani forces secured the surrender of Armenian separatists in an offensive to regain control of the mountainous territory.
“A joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol was shot at by an unknown person using a sniper weapon. There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani side and Karabakh, is investigating,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
