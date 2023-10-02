Russia says army repelled 8 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk, killed 300 of Kyiv’s troops

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled eight Ukrainian attacks in Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas in Donetsk Oblast, with Ukraine’s losses exceeding 300 servicemen, the battlegroup spokesman said on Monday.

“Battlegroup South units have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas. The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 300 servicemen, one Krab self-propelled artillery system, a D-20 weapon, two tanks, a mechanized infantry fighting vehicle, two Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile launchers, a signals intelligence station, as well as seven vehicles and eight drones,” spokesman Georgy Minesashvili said as cited by state news agency TASS.

He added that missile forces and artillery attacked three Ukrainian ammunition depots in Krasnohorivka, Bilohorivka and Kramatorsk, as well as troops of the 24th mechanized brigade’s unit near Dzerzhinsk.

The battlegroup in joint efforts with Russian military aviation destroyed a hanger with Ukrainian military equipment in the Donetsk area.

“Operational-tactical aviation of the group eliminated a hangar with military equipment, army aviation destructed a temporary deployment site of the 110th mechanized and the 79th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army in Novomykhailivka and Avdiivka,” Minesashvili said.

He added that the teams of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems hit the stronghold of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Verkhne Kamenskoye in the Donetsk.

