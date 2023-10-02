Too early to judge impact of Slovakia elections on support for Ukraine: FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister said on Monday it was too early to evaluate the impact on support for Ukraine from the victory of a pro-Russian party in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections.

“Ukraine respects the choice the people of Slovakia made… I think it's too early to judge how this election will impact the support of Ukraine. It is necessary to wait for the formation of the coalition, and after that, already looking at the composition of this coalition, it will be possible to draw the first conclusions,” Dmytro Kuleba said as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

Former Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico, whose party won Saturday’s parliamentary elections, was set to begin coalition talks on forming a government.

Fico had pledged that should his bid to regain power in Slovakia succeed, he will cease the country's military assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, asserting that “people in Slovakia have bigger problems than Ukraine.”

Fico reasserted after his victory that his party was “not changing [its stance] that we are prepared to help Ukraine in a humanitarian way… we are prepared to help with the reconstruction of the state. But you know our opinion on arming Ukraine.”

“We will not send a single bullet to Ukraine from the state stocks,” Fico has told a rally of his supporters last week. His campaign ran on a platform promising to cut off military support to Ukraine, block Kyiv’s path to NATO membership and opposing sanctions on Russia.

