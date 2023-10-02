Turkey ‘neutralized’ mastermind of 2007 PKK terrorist attack on Turkish troops

Turkish intelligence “neutralized” the mastermind of the 2007 PKK terrorist attack that killed 12 Turkish troops in southeastern Hakkari province, state news agency Anadolu reported on Monday citing a security source.

The individual in question, Muzdelif Taskin, was the PKK/YPG group’s so-called general public order officer in Syria and was “neutralized” in the Qamishli city in northern Syria, Anadolu cited the source as saying.

Turkey’s authorities use the term “neutralize” to refer to an individual surrendering, being killed or captured.

Muzdelif Taskin, the mastermind behind the 2007 attack in Daglica where 12 soldiers were killed and 16 injured by heavy weapons targeting the Turkish Armed Forces' Commando Battalion, operated in various regions in Iraq and Turkey on behalf of the PKK, according to the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) as cited by state broadcaster TRT.

MIT said Taskin “provided military and ideological training to the new terrorists joining the PKK, crossed into Syrian territory before Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring and carried out critical activities within the PKK/YPG.”

Turkey maintains a firm stance on both the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), considering them as terrorist organizations. Ankara views the PKK as a significant security threat due to its decades-long armed insurgency aimed at establishing an independent Kurdish state in southeastern Turkey.

The YPG, which operates in Syria, is seen by Turkey as an extension of the PKK due to its ideological and organizational links. Ankara has repeatedly called on its allies, particularly the US, to cease their support for the YPG, expressing concerns that it could further fuel the PKK's activities and pose a direct threat to Turkish security.

