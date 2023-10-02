US position on Ukraine not changing after funding bill, Russia says

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday said a stopgap funding bill passed by the US Congress that omitted aid to Ukraine would change nothing, describing Washington’s decision as a “show for the public,” the RIA news agency reported.

Ryabkov also said that US-produced missiles previously covered by the now de-funct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty could appear in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.



Washington withdrew from the treaty in 2019. Russia has since said it will not de-ploy such weapons provided that Washington does not.

